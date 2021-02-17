Global Polyalkylene Glycol Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Synopsis of Polyalkylene Glycol Market:

Polyalkylene Glycol is a polyether compound obtained in the form of a wax-like substance, crystalline in nature. It is soluble in various organic solvents such as benzene, chloroform, and others. Moreover, its non-toxicity, wear resistance, long durability, and superior performance are the important trends and factors influencing the market confidently. Therefore, they are used in various applications such as polyurethane foam, functional fluids, lubricants, personal care, pharmaceuticals, surface active agents, and others.

Among the various segments in Polyalkylene Glycol Market, the Polypropylene Glycol segment has witnessed a significant growth due to its extensive use in numerous foams such as rigid, spray and flexible. Due to its growing popularity, the manufacturers in various countries have adopted this product to use it in automotive, construction, and other industries. It is also used as aircraft de-icing fluid, and anti-freeze agents in automotive industries. It is estimated that the sub-segment Polyethylene Glycol is set to grow at a higher CAGR owing to its boundless use as dispersing agents, solvents, ointments, tablets, and others. The growing production of water-based paints, coatings, and its endless use in end-use industries is set to drive the Polyethylene Glycol Market over the assessment period. The market by application is segregated into polyurethane foam, functional fluids, lubricants, personal care, pharmaceuticals, surface active agents, and others. The polyurethane foam segment is projected to expand at a significant rate due to extensive consumption of product as a lubricant, coolants in automotive, industrial and aviation sectors. Moreover, the increasing demand for lubricants in automobile engines, aircraft, marine, and others are projected to drive the market due to its excellent performance and bio-compatibility.

Also, the continuous R&D activities across the globe are highly influencing the market growth.

Segmental Analysis:

The Global Polyalkylene Glycol Market is segmented into the product, and application. On the basis of product, the market is segregated into polyethylene glycol, and polypropylene glycol segments. The market by application is further categorized into polyurethane foam, functional fluids, lubricants, personal care, pharmaceuticals, surface active agents, and others.

Key Players:

Ø BASF SE

Ø The Dow Chemical Company

Ø INEOS

Ø SABIC

Ø LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Ø DuPont

Ø Royal Dutch Shell plc.

Ø Bayer AG

Ø Clariant

Ø Huntsman International LLC

Geographical Analysis:

The report covers brief analysis of the major geographic regions namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Intended Audience

Polyalkylene Glycol Market Manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of Polyalkylene Glycol Market

Production Process Industries

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratory

Key Points from Table of Content:

Global Polyalkylene Glycol Market By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polyethylene Glycol

7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.3 Polypropylene Glycol

7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

