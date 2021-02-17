Global Decorative Coatings Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026



Market Overview:

Decorative Coatings are known for their ability to produce a special coating on the surface of several materials to protect them from any adverse impacts. These decorative coatings can be used as a protectant & colorant for metal. It can protect wooden & concrete structures from getting bleached. It can also prevent chalking and general deterioration. In the market, there are two types available; Water-borne and solvent-borne. Both these segments contribute notably to the growth of the market. Their ability to protect plastic and metal components can also be taken into account for a better understanding. The construction industry can spur the global market for decorative coatings between 2018 and 2023, which MRFR has considered as the forecast period for the report.

The rising population, better disposable income, growing industrialization & urbanization, and others can be taken into account for a detailed reading of the prospect of the decorative coatings market. However, the market is witnessing a surge in the implementation of stringent policies that can deter the growth rate of the market. However, innovations can assist the market in finding back the lost grounds.

continuous agreements and collaborations between distributors, manufacturers, and marketing firms are presumed to contribute to the market growth. Also, the continuous R&D activities across the globe are highly influencing the market growth.

Competitive Analyses

PPG Industries Inc.

BASF SE

Akzo Nobel N.V.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

Asian Paints Limited

Nippon Paints Co. Ltd

Arkema S.A.

The Valspar Corporation

Tikkurila Oyj

Segmental Analysis:

In October 2019, Intevac, Inc, announced the launch of its DiamondClad, which can be termed as a superlative decorative painting. The product is a type of scratch-proof solution. It has high optical clarity and better durability than its older versions.

Market Segmentation:

The report published by MRFR, with an intent to see the Global Decorative Coatings Market from a close quarter, segments the market on the basis of technology, type, and application. Such a segmentation has a better understanding of various market influencers and that study has been backed by volume-wise and value-specific understanding of the market.

Regional Analysis

The Middle East & Africa is estimated to be the largest Decorative Coatings Industry followed by North America and Europe due to strong existence of crude oil reserves. In Europe, Germany, Russia, and Spain are predicted to register a strong growth on account of tremendous demand for Decorative Coatings in lubricant manufacturing. In Asia Pacific, countries such as China, India, and South Korea are the fastest growing market for Decorative Coatings, and is estimated to grow with the same pace over the forecast period. Improving living standards along with the flourishing growth of sludge oil treatment sector is predicted to contribute to the regional market growth. In North America, U.S and Mexico are among the major contributors in the regional market growth due to expansion of offshore and onshore activities as well as increasing innovations. In South America, Mexico is expected to register strong growth due to robust presence of automobile manufacturers.

