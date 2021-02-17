Steam Traps Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

A Steam Trap is an automatic valve that allows condensate, air and other non-condensable gases to be discharged from the steam system while holding or trapping the steam in the system. In industry, steam is used regularly for heating or as a driving force for mechanical power. Steam Traps are used in such applications to ensure that steam is not wasted.

Scope of the Report:

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Steam Traps in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Steam Traps. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of oil & petrochemical fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Steam Traps will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

Globally, the Steam Traps industry market is concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Steam Traps is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Spirax Sarco, Armstrong, Pentair, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Steam Traps and related services. At the same time, North America, occupied 29.23% production market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Steam Traps industry because of their market share and technology status of Steam Traps.

The global market for Steam Traps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 1750 million US$ in 2024, from 1460 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Steam Traps in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Steam Traps Market Key Players:



Spirax Sarco

Armstrong

Pentair

Velan

TLV

Flowserve

Circor

Cameron

Yoshitake

Steriflow

Yingqiao Machinery

Hongfeng Mechanical

MIYAWAKI

Tunstall Corporation

DSC

Chenghang Industrial Safety

Watson McDaniel

Lonze Valve

ARI

Water-Dispersing Valve

Shanghai Hugong

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Mechanical Trap

Thermostatic Trap

Thermodynamic Trap

Market By Application:



Oil & Petrochemical

Power Industry

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Pulp & Paper

General Industry

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

