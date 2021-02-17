Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

This report studies the Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters market.

Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters are built-in valves or external placement valves used for gas meter to control to open and close of the gas path.

Scope of the Report:

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for gas meter shut-off valves in the regions of China and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced gas meter shut-off valves. Increasing of residential fields expenditures and government policy will promote the market of the gas meter shut-off valves.

The consumption volume of gas meter shut-off valves is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of gas meter shut-off valves industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of gas meter shut-off valves is still promising. At the same time, Europe, occupied 24% production market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global gas meter shut-off valves industry because of their market share and technology status of gas meter shut-off valves.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

The global market for Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 180 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters Market Key Players:



Itron

Sensus

Elster�

Viewshine

AVK

NSF Control

WannuoBaotong

Johnson Electric

HYA

Huake

Teco SRL

Sycontrol

NOK CORPORATION

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Motorised Valve

Solenoid Valve

Market By Application:



Home Use

Commercial

Industrial Application

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meterss in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

