Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

A tunnel boring machine (TBM) is a machine used to excavate tunnels with a circular cross section through a variety of soil and rock strata. They may also be used for micro tunneling. In Japan and China, The machine is used for soil are called shield tunneling machines and machines used for hard rock are called tunnel boring machine. But in Europe and USA, they are called the same name tunnel boring machine. The research includes all of them.

Scope of the Report:

In recent years, international manufacturers of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) have cooperation with Chinese enterprises and China has become the world’s largest TBM manufacturer which occupied more than 64% of production in total in 2017.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) industry is generally at a more advanced level. In Japan, Europe and the United States manufacturer of TBM still has a considerable size. The consumption volume of TBM in Europe was about 77 Units, which was follow by US, with a volume of 48 Units.

Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) can be used in the process of Subway, tunnel, Water conservancy project, mine, etc. With the development of industry and technology, the potential market for Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) is still huge.

The global market for Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.4% over the next five years, will reach 4360 million US$ in 2024, from 4740 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Key Players:



Herrenknecht

CRTG

CRCHI

Tianhe

LNSS

Komatsu

Mitsubishi

NHI

Kawasaki

IHI

Terratec

SELI

Tianye Tolian

Hitachi Zosen

Xugong Kaigong

STEC

JIMT

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Soft Ground TBMs

Hard Rock TBMs

Market By Application:



City Rail System

Railway and Highway

Municipal Engineering

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

