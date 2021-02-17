Agrigenomics Market Report 2020-2025 By Growth Rate, Industry Size, Key Players profile, Major Segments and Forecast| COVID-19 Outbreak

Agrigenomics is product and scientific services in genomics field for agriculture and livestock. Include DNA extraction and purification, DNA/RNA sequencing, Genotyping, Gene expression profiling, Marker-assisted selection, GMO/Trait purity and other technology.

Scope of the Report:

Agrigenomics is widely used in Crops and Livestock. The most proportion of Agrigenomics is used in Crops, and the proportion is about 75.6% in 2016.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Agilent Technologies are the leaders of the industry, with 33% market share in 2016, and hold key technologies and patents. Other manufactures? products are used to meet local demand. With further expanding market, there will be more players in the future.

The global market for Agrigenomics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 5460 million US$ in 2024, from 3740 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Agrigenomics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Agrigenomics Market Key Players:



Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina

Agilent Technologies

Eurofins

Zoetis

LGC Limited

BGI

Neogen Corporation

Pacific Biosciences

CEN4GEN Institute

NuGEN Technologies

Edico Genome

UD-GenoMed Limited

SciGenom

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Illumina HiSeq

Sanger Sequencer

PacBio Sequencer

SOLiD Sequencer

Other

Market By Application:



Crops

Livestock

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Agrigenomics market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Agrigenomics market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Agrigenomics players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Agrigenomicss in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Agrigenomics sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

