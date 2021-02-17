Grinding Wheels Market Report 2020-2025 By Growth Rate, Industry Size, Key Players profile, Major Segments and Forecast| COVID-19 Outbreak

This report studies the Grinding Wheels market. A grinding wheel is a wheel composed of an abrasive compound and used for various grinding (abrasive cutting) and abrasive machining operations. Such wheels are used in grinding machines.

The wheels are generally made from a composite material consisting of coarse-particle aggregate pressed and bonded together by a cementing matrix (called the bond in grinding wheel terminology) to form a solid, circular shape. Various profiles and cross sections are available depending on the intended usage for the wheel. They may also be made from a solid steel or aluminium disc with particles bonded to the surface. Today most grinding wheels are artificial composites made with artificial aggregates, but the history of grinding wheels began with natural composite stones, such as those used for millstones.

Scope of the Report:

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by Europe, Greater China and United States. In terms of year 2017, Europe holds the largest market share, with about 1106.06 Million USD sales revenue, followed by United States, with about 12.7% market share in 2017. China will keep playing important role in Global market. APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the grinding wheel market throughout the forecast period. The rising industrial and economic development along with the growth in the number of companies planning to integrate the grinding wheel technology will drive the growth of the market in this region.

Grinding wheels find application in almost every manufacturing industry. The key users of grinding wheels are automotive, aerospace, ship building, oil and gas, and semiconductor industries. Each of the Grinding Wheels manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. Through retailer and resells, their authorized distributors or their partners, those Grinding Wheels manufacturers keep keen on expanding their Grinding Wheels sales. To achieve better sales businesses, Grinding Wheels manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year.

The global market for Grinding Wheels is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 5230 million US$ in 2024, from 4080 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Grinding Wheels in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Grinding Wheels Market Key Players:



Klingspor

3M

Mirka

Noritake

Saint-Gobain

Kure Grinding Wheel (JP)

Camel Grinding Wheels (Israel)

Tyrolit Group

SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels (JP)

DSA Products (England)

Andre Abrasive

DK Holdings (UK)

Elka (DE)

Keihin Kogyosho Co., Ltd (JP)

Northern Grinding Wheels

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Resinoid Bond Grinding Wheels

Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels

Other

Market By Application:



Transport Industry

Construction

Bearing & Machinery

Steel Industry

Other

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Grinding Wheels market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Grinding Wheels market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Grinding Wheels players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Grinding Wheelss in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Grinding Wheels sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

