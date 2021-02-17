Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Report 2020-2025 By Growth Rate, Industry Size, Key Players profile, Major Segments and Forecast| COVID-19 Outbreak

Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersion is an aqueous polyurethane resin, aqueous urethane resin particles according to their shape, usually divided into an aqueous solution of PU, PU PU aqueous dispersions and aqueous emulsions three. The aqueous polyurethane resin application on the market today are basically PU aqueous dispersions and PU aqueous emulsion, the market is often known as the two types of water-based PU resin aqueous dispersion (PUD) or PU emulsion. Aqueous polyurethane is water instead of organic solvent as the dispersion medium novel polyurethane systems, also known as water-dispersible polyurethane, aqueous polyurethane or water-based polyurethane. Aqueous polyurethane water as solvent, non-polluting, safe, reliable, excellent mechanical properties, good compatibility, easy modification and so on.

Scope of the Report:

The major production area are North America, Europe, China and Japan. Europe, North America and China are the largest consumer, almost 78.24% of total consumption in 2017.

Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions has a wide range of applications. Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions is used in Leather Coating, Wood Coatings, Paper, and Plastic Gloves.

In the past few years, the price of Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions has a little change and we expect the price will slightly higher. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions.

The global market for Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.4% over the next five years, will reach 2110 million US$ in 2024, from 1300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Key Players:



Bayer

DSM

Chemtura

Lubrizol

BASF

Alberdingk Boley

Hauthaway

Stahl

Mitsui

UBE

DIC

Reichhold

Wanhua Chemical

Dow Chemical

SiwoChem

SNP

Chase

VCM Polyurethanes

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Anionic PUDs

Cationic PUDs

Non-Ionic PUDs

Market By Application:



Leather Coating

Wood Coatings

Paper

Plastic Gloves

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersionss in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

