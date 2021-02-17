Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Market Report 2020-2025 By Growth Rate, Industry Size, Key Players profile, Major Segments and Forecast| COVID-19 Outbreak

Auxiliary Power Units (APUs) are gas turbine engines used primarily during aircraft ground operation to provide electricity, compressed air, and/or shaft power for main engine start, air conditioning, electric power and other aircraft systems. APUs can also provide backup electric power during in-flight operation.

Scope of the Report:

The aircraft APU provides power to start the main engines. Turbine engines compressors must be turned to a significant speed for self-sustaining operation. Before the engines are to be turned, the APU is started, generally by a battery or hydraulic accumulator. Once the APU is running, it provides power (electric, pneumatic, or hydraulic, depending on the design) to start the aircraft’s main engines.

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by North America and Europe, sales in Asia Pacific regions like China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India will see significant growth in future period. North America holds the largest market share, with about 1264 Units sold in 2017, followed by Europe, with about 38.45% market share.

Honeywell Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney are the biggest two players in Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) market, with about 25.03% and 15.56% output market share separately in 2017. Other leading market players in Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) market include Aerosila, Safran, PBS Velka Bites, Technodinamika etc. the market competition may become more intense with more innovation products, acquisitions and improvement of raw material cost control and etc.

The global market for Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 1470 million US$ in 2024, from 1080 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Market Key Players:



Honeywell Aerospace

Pratt & Whitney

Aerosila

Safran

PBS Velka Bites

Technodinamika

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Battery Power

Electric Ground Power

Market By Application:



Civil

Military

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

