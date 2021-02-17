Linear Friction Welding Machines Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Friction welding (FRW) is a solid-state welding process that generates heat through mechanical friction between work pieces in relative motion to one another, with the addition of a lateral force called “upset” to plastically displace and fuse the materials.

Linear Friction Welding: a solid-state process in which one part is chuck oscillates at a high speed, and then pressed against another part that is held stationary. The resulting friction heats the parts, causing them to forge together.

Scope of the Report:

There are many linear friction welding machines manufacturers in the world and most of them produce all kinds of friction welding machine, such as Branson, Thompson, MTI, Bielomatik and Forward Technology. All the manufactures are mainly concentrated in USA, Europe, etc. Although there are also some Friction Welding Machine manufacturers in developing countries, but the scales of their Linear friction welding machines companies is relative small, and the products quality is inferior to foreign Friction Welding Machine products, so the price is lower than some foreign Friction Welding Machine products.

As the technology of linear friction welding machines is relatively mature and the downstream market, especially for automobile is growing fast, so there are lots of enterprises in the linear friction welding machines market. The high-end linear friction welding machines was mainly produced in Europe and United States because their advanced R&D lever, but most of the products were consumed in developing countries especially in Southeast Asia where the machining accuracy is lower.

The global market for Linear Friction Welding Machines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 170 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Linear Friction Welding Machines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Linear Friction Welding Machines Market Key Players:



Branson

Thompson

MTI

Bielomatik

Forward Technology

Dukane

KLN

Daeyoung Ultrasonic

Chango

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Linear Vibration Welding

Linear Friction Welding

Market By Application:



Aerospace Industry

Automobile Industry

Oil and Gas Industry

Power Generation Industry

Consumer Product Industry

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Linear Friction Welding Machines market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Linear Friction Welding Machines market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Linear Friction Welding Machines players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Linear Friction Welding Machiness in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Linear Friction Welding Machines sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

