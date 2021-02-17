Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

POE Controllers encompass a wide variety of Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) and Powered Device (PD) controllers. POE, as a mature technology, allows power to be managed and transferred between PSEs and PDs over low-cost Ethernet cables, thereby avoiding costly AC outlet installations and running power cables.

Scope of the Report:

Global production is mainly concentrated in USA accounting for 74% in 2016, followed by Europe with share about 13%. Global consumption are mainly concentrated in USA, Europe, Japan, respectively with share of about 34%, 25%, 15% in 2016.

There are enormous market space and potential in the coming years. However, we suggested that the obtaining of core technology is necessary for entering this market, because for now core technologies are dominated by developed countries.

The global market for Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 270 million US$ in 2024, from 210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers Market Key Players:



ON Semiconductor

Akros Silicon

Linear Technology

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

Microsemi Analog Mixed Signal Group

NXP

Maxim Integrated

Micrel

Monolithic Power Systems

Silicon Labs

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



1 Channel

2 Channels

4 Channels

8 Channels

12 Channels

Others

Market By Application:



Industrial Automation

Point of Sale – Retail

Hospitality

IP Security Cameras

Thin Clients/VDI

Building Management

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllerss in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Power Over Ethernet (POE) Controllers sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

