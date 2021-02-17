Polymer Emulsions Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Polymer Emulsions are monomers dissolved in water. They are also known as waterborne solvent because of their high water content. They are one of the fastest growing categories of specialty chemicals in the world. Polymer Emulsions have superior usability and safety standards. Polymer emulsions also have better recyclability and lifespan when compared to solvent-borne polymers.

Scope of the Report:

Key product classifications include acrylics, SB latex, polyurethane dispersions and vinyl acetate polymers. Among these, acrylics segment dominates with over 36% share in 2015, and the vinyl acetate polymers occupies for approximately 24%, the SB latex for approximately 16%.

Paints & coatings have emerged as the dominant application over the recent years, with over 44 % market share. Such robust growth rate is a result of increasing acrylics usage in the paints & coatings industry. Regulatory framework favoring environment friendly applications with low VOC content is a key driver for this application.

Geographically, Asia pacific emulsion polymer market has been the largest regional consumer, followed by Europe and North America. Rapid industrialization, urbanization and massive construction spending initiatives are the key factors behind such dominance and growth opportunities. China and Japan are the two largest consumers in Asia, and simultaneously China is the second producer in 2015. North America and Europe are projected to witness moderate growth in the near future. Other regions such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness stable market growth over the forecast period.

The global market for Polymer Emulsions is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 37600 million US$ in 2024, from 28200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Polymer Emulsions in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Polymer Emulsions Market Key Players:



BASF

Dow

Trinseo(Styron)

Akzonobel

Wacker

Celanese

Arkema

Clariant AG

Hexion

Synthomer

DIC Corporation

Dairen Chemical

Omnova Solutions

Nuplex Industries

Sumitomo Chemical

Showa Denko

Lubrizol Corporation

Jiangsu Sunrising

Batf Group

Sinopec Sichuan

Beijing Eastern

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Anhui Wanwei Group

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Acrylics

Vinyl Acetate Polymer

SB Latex

Polyurethane Dispersion

Others

Market By Application:



Paints & coatings

Adhesives & sealants

Paper & paperboards

Textiles & non-woven

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Polymer Emulsions market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Polymer Emulsions market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Polymer Emulsions players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Polymer Emulsionss in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Polymer Emulsions sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

