Hearth Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Hearth is an independent or brick-lined indoor heating apparatus, including fireplace, stove and inserts. Hearth begins at Europe countries. Nowadays, hearth is widely used in home place or household in Europe and North America. According to the fuel source, there are many kinds of hearth, such as wood and gas type. In the report, electric type hearth is not included.

Most sales occurred domestically, import and export of each region is not too much. Gas is more favored in Europe; wood hearth is more favored in North America. In future the major market will still be the two regions.

Market competition is fierce. Although HNI Corporation has a big share, the market concentration is relatively low. In this report, the top 10 listed companies only occupy about 48.92% of the market in 2015.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, hearth industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Although sales of hearth brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the hearth field hastily.

The global market for Hearth is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 1730 million US$ in 2024, from 1400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Hearth in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Lenton Furnaces

Elite Thermal Systems

L�CHER

Carbolite Gero

OTTO JUNKER

Borel Swiss

Keith Company

LABEC

Ceramic Engineering

Fluidtherm Technology

Surface Combustion

Gas-fired Elevator Hearth Furnaces

Electric Elevator Hearth Furnaces

Laboratory Use

Industrial Use

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

