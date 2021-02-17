E-Coat Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Electrophoretic Painting Process (E-Coat) is a process where a metal part is immersed in a water-based solution containing a paint emulsion. An electric voltage is applied to the part causing the paint emulsion to condense onto the part. A part can be painted both inside and out, wherever the liquid is able to reach a metal surface. The coating thickness is limited by the applied voltage. As areas of high voltage build a coating they become insulators thus allowing lower voltage areas to build up. Finally, the interior of a part can be coated since the exterior is fully insulated by the coating.

Scope of the Report:

The market is witnessing steady growth because of demand for e-coats in end-use industries such as automotive and appliances. Automotive (including manufacturing and auto parts) is the most popular and the fastest-growing segment in the E-coat industry, which accounting for over 61% of the demand market in 2016. The application of metallic paints has increased in passenger cars, as they provide sparkling and glossy effect, due to which there is high demand among customers. The automotive manufacturers have introduced the trend of color customization in vehicles, especially in passenger cars, which is expected to drive the market. In 2016, the cathodic epoxy E-coat is estimated to account for the largest market share (about 53% of USA), in terms of value. Cathodic epoxy e-coat is the conventional type of e-coat used to provide corrosion resistance to the automotive and appliances bodies. It is widely used in the automotive industry, as it provides superior salt spray, resistance to humidity, and cyclic corrosion resistance. The key players in this market are Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, BASF, Nippon Paint and Valspar Corporation.

The global market for E-Coat is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the E-Coat in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global E-Coat Market Key Players:

Axalta Coating Systems PPG Industries, Inc. BASF SE Nippon Paint Holdings The Valspar Corporation Tatung Fine Chemicals KCC Corporation Luvata Oy Hawking Electrotechnology Ltd NOROO Paint & Coatings Co., Ltd. Koch Membrane System, Inc ClearClad Therma-Tron-X The Decc Company B.L. Downey Company LLC

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type

Anodic Epoxy Anodic Acrylic Cathodic Epoxy Cathodic Acrylic

Market By Application:

Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Automotive Parts & Accessories Heavy-Duty Equipment Appliances

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

https://www.globalmarketers.biz/report/chemicals-and-materials/global-e-coat-market-2019-by-manufacturers,-regions,-type-and-application,-forecast-to-2024/132305#table_of_contents

