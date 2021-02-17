DNA Forensic Market Report 2020-2025 By Growth Rate, Industry Size, Key Players profile, Major Segments and Forecast| COVID-19 Outbreak

DNA forensics is a branch of forensic science that focuses on the use of genetic material in criminal investigation to answer questions pertaining to legal situations, including criminal and civil cases.

The DNA forensics market will continue to be led by the sectors with applications in legal, law enforcement and biodefense environments. Gradually, the balance should shift; as therapeutics derived from forensics origins or incorporated into pharmacogenomic medicines assert a more dominant value in a1.5 billion USD market by 2015. The worldwide will increase to 4.5 billion in 2021.

Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Agilent Technologies, Laboratory Corporation, Promega, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global market for DNA Forensic is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 19.6% over the next five years, will reach 6500 million US$ in 2024, from 2220 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the DNA Forensic in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global DNA Forensic Market Key Players:



Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina

Agilent Technologies

Laboratory Corporation

Promega

GE Healthcare

QIAGEN

LGC Forensics

Morpho (Safran)

NEC

ZyGEM

Applied DNA Sciences Inc

Equipment

Supplies

Law Enforcement

Biodefense

Healthcare

Physical Security

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global DNA Forensic market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the DNA Forensic market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global DNA Forensic players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze DNA Forensics in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the DNA Forensic sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

