Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market Report 2020-2025 By Growth Rate, Industry Size, Key Players profile, Major Segments and Forecast| COVID-19 Outbreak

Povidone-Iodine is a stable chemical complex of Polyvinylpyrrolidone (Povidone, PVP) and elemental Iodine (I). It contains from 9.0% to 12.0% available iodine.

PVP-I is a broad spectrum antiseptic for topical application. It is used in first aid for minor cuts, grazes, burns, abrasions and blisters. PVP-I has broad applications in medicine as a surgical scrub; for pre- and post-operative skin cleansing; for the treatment and prevention of infections in wounds, ulcers, cuts and burns; for the treatment of infections in decubitus ulcers and stasis ulcers; in gynecology for vaginitis associated with candidal, trichomonal or mixed infections.

PVP-I can be formulated at concentrations of 5?12% in solution, spray, surgical scrub, ointment, and swab dosage forms.

Scope of the Report:

Povidone Iodine was discovered in 1955 at the Industrial Toxicology Laboratories in Philadelphia by H. A. Shelanski and M. V. Shelanski. PVP-I is a broad spectrum antiseptic for topical application. It is used in first aid for minor cuts, grazes, burns, abrasions and blisters. PVP-I has broad applications in medicine as a surgical scrub; for pre- and post-operative skin cleansing; for the treatment and prevention of infections in wounds, ulcers, cuts and burns; for the treatment of infections in decubitus ulcers and stasis ulcers; in gynecology for vaginitis associated with candidal, trichomonal or mixed infections.

Since the technical barrier is low, the industry competition is strong. There were many Indian enterprises entering into the industry in the past years. Since the materials are cheaper than the other regions of the world, the price of PVP-I is lower than the other countries?. But the Indian enterprises? PVP-I production quality is not high.

The global market for Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 180 million US$ in 2024, from 160 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market Key Players:



BASF

Ashland

Thatcher

Quat Chem

Glide Chem

Zen Chemicals

Adani Pharmachem

Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals

Nanhang Industrial

Sunflower

Zhongwei

Huaan Chemical

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Medical Grade PVP-I

Industrial Grade PVP-I

Market By Application:



Skin Sterilization

Infection Prevention

Instrument Sterilization

Food Industry

Breeding Industry

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

