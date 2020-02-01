Float Glass Market Report 2020-2025 By Growth Rate, Industry Size, Key Players profile, Major Segments and Forecast| COVID-19 Outbreak

Float glass is a sheet of glass made by floating molten glass on a bed of molten metal, typically tin, although lead and various low melting point alloys were used in the past. This method gives the sheet uniform thickness and very flat surfaces. Most float glass is soda-lime glass, but relatively minor quantities of specialty borosilicate and flat panel display glass are also produced using the float glass process.

In general, due to about 50 kilograms per Weight Case, so in this report, 1T=20 Weight Case.

Scope of the Report:

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government? policy and the high production of Float Glass etc. in the international market, the current demand for Float Glass product is relatively high in the mature market, such as North America, EU, Japan, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.

North America, EU, Japan and China are major consumption regions in Float Glass production market.

Although sales of Float Glass brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Float Glass field hastily.

The global market for Float Glass is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Float Glass in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Float Glass Market Key Players:



AGC

Saint Gobain

NSG Group

Guardian

Sisecam

PPG

Cardinal

Central Glass

Taiwan Glass

Xinyi Glass

China Southern Glass

Fuyao

Sanxia New Material

SYP

FARUN

Shahe Glass Group

China Glass Holdings

China Luoyang Float Glass

Qinhuangdao Yaohua

JINJING GROUP

Shanxi Lihu Glass

Jingniu Glass Ceramics

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Annealed Glass

Toughened Glass

Laminated Glass

Mirrored Glass

Patterned Glass

Extra Clear Glass

Market By Application:



Building Industry

Automotive Industry

Solar Industry

Other Industry

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

