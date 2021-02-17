Metal Expansion Joints Market Report 2020-2025 By Growth Rate, Industry Size, Key Players profile, Major Segments and Forecast| COVID-19 Outbreak

Metal expansion joints (also called compensators) are compensating elements for thermal expansion and relative movement in pipelines, containers and machines. They consist of one or more metal bellows, connectors at both ends, and tie rods that depend on the application. They are differentiated according to the three basic types of movement: axial, angular and lateral expansion joints.

Scope of the Report:

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Metal Expansion Joints industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Metal Expansion Joints industry, the current demand for Metal Expansion Joints product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Ordinary Metal Expansion Joints products on the market do not sell well; Industrial Metal Expansion Joints? price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Metal Expansion Joints industry, low-end product has excess capacity; high-end product is in short supply.

Metal Expansion Joints product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts, local enterprises export more low-end products overcapacity or molding process basic Materials.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The global market for Metal Expansion Joints is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Metal Expansion Joints in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Metal Expansion Joints Market Key Players:



Witzenmann

BOA Group

Unaflex

Senior Flexonics Pathway

Flexider

Tofle

U.S. Bellows

Macoga

EagleBurgmann

Technoflex

Weldmac

Aerosun

Beijing Hangtian Taizhou Bellows

Baishun

Liaoning Tian’an Containers

Shandong Hnegtong Expansion Joint Manufacturing

Jinlong Machinery

Runda Pipeline

Jiangsu Zixu Corrugated Pipe

Jiangsu Yaguang Bellows

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Axial Expansion Joints

Angular Expansion Joints

Lateral Expansion Joints

Universal Expansion Joints

Market By Application:



Petrochemical Industry

Power Generation Industry

Heavy Industry

Other

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

