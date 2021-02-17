Melamine Polyphosphate Market Report 2020-2025 By Growth Rate, Industry Size, Key Players profile, Major Segments and Forecast| COVID-19 Outbreak

Melamine polyphosphate is a halogen-free flame retardant, and have very high thermal stability. It can be widely applied in thermoplastic and thermosetting plastics, rubber, fiber, and so on. MPP is especially effective for the glass fiber reinforced polyamide 66 (PA66).

Scope of the Report:

First, China Melamine Polyphosphate industry concentration is relatively low; in the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Germany and Japan. In China, the manufacturers mainly distribute in Jiangsu, Shandong and Sichuan province. Sichuan Institute of Fine Chemical Industry Research and Design, Zhenjiang Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology, Jiangyin Suli Chemical, Shouguang Weidong Chemical and Novista Group are the key players in China local market. And there are hardly import products from overseas manufacturers.

Second, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. They are using high-end equipment and advanced technology.

Third, the export percent of this industry is relatively high. China has huge production and export volume of Melamine Polyphosphate.

The global market for Melamine Polyphosphate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Melamine Polyphosphate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Melamine Polyphosphate Market Key Players:



Sichuan Institute of Fine Chemical Industry Research and Design

Zhenjiang Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology

JLS Chemical

Zhenjiang Xingxing Flame Retardants

Jiangyin Suli Chemical

Novista Group

Shouguang Weidong Chemical

Puyang Chengke Chemical

Shian Chemical

Tianyi

Cnsolver Technology

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Particle size: >15 �m

Particle size: 5-15 �m

Particle size: < 5 �m

Market By Application:



Plastic

Rubber

Fireproof Material (fireproof coating, fireproof paper, fireproof wood, etc.)

Polyolefin

Other

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

