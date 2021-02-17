Fluorspar Acid Grade Market Report 2020-2025 By Growth Rate, Industry Size, Key Players profile, Major Segments and Forecast| COVID-19 Outbreak

Fluorspar Acid Grade is a type of fluorspar. The purest grades of fluorite are a source of fluoride for hydrofluoric acid manufacture, which is the intermediate source of most fluorine-containing fine chemicals. Fluorspar which contains CaF2 more than 95% is the Fluorspar Acid Grade.

Fluorite (also called fluorspar) is the mineral form of calcium fluoride, CaF2. It belongs to the halide minerals. Fluorite is a colorful mineral, both in visible and ultraviolet light, and the stone has ornamental and lapidary uses. Industrially, fluorite is used as a flux for smelting, and in the production of certain glasses and enamels.

Scope of the Report:

The Fluorspar Acid Grade industry concentration is high and it is a non-renewable resource, there are few manufacturers in the world, and they focused on China, Mongolia, South Africa and Mexico. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in those areas. China has a long history and unshakable status in this industry.

Many companies have several plants and mine, but they do not usually close to aimed consumption market. So the product has high transport costs. United States, Japan and Western Europe are the main consumption areas; they have to import the product from the production areas.

In the past five years, the production and capacity were decreasing and the growth rate is low. The Fluorspar Acid Grade gas is non-renewable energy resource and the production countries make relevant policies to ensure continuous use of Fluorspar Acid Grade. There are agency predicted that Fluorspar Acid Grade will dry up in the future.

The global market for Fluorspar Acid Grade is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years

This report focuses on the Fluorspar Acid Grade in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Fluorspar Acid Grade Market Key Players:



Mexichem

Minersa

Tertiary Minerals

Kenya Fluorspar

British Fluorspar

Mongolrostsvetmet

Sinochem Group

Hunan Nonferrous Fluoride Chemical

Centralfluor Industries

Guoxing Corporation

China Kings Resources

Zhejiang Wuyi Shenlong Flotation

Luoyang Fluorine Potassium

Laifeng Furui Mining

Yingpeng Chemical

Luoyang Fengrui Fluorine

Inner Mongolia Xiang Zhen Minig Group

Jinhua Jingxuan Minerals

Chifeng Sky-Horse Fluorspar Mining

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Special Grade

Grade 1

Grade 2

Grade 3

Market By Application:



Chemical Industry

Metallurgy Industry

Building Material

Otehr

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

