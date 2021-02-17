Global Boiler Control Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Market Highlights

Boilers are used to generate hot water and steam that is typically used in industrial processing plants and commercial complexes. Boilers require an efficient control system to maintain safety of the boiler and track boiler performance in order to achieve operational efficiency. The boiler control system includes hardware as well as software components. It integrates the functions of a programmable controller and burner management controller along with boiler operating and ancillary control. The advantages of boiler control include efficient energy use, reduction of running cost by operating more than one boiler at a time, and reduce the inefficiencies arising from excess air content in boiler process.

Based on control type, the market is segmented as modulating and on/off. Modulating control segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to its vast implementation in large power plants along with low energy losses resulting in larger market share during the forecast period. Considering the end-user segment, the market is segmented as industrial and commercial. Industrial segment is estimated to be the largest and fastest growing market during the forecast period. This is due to the rapid growth of population in developing countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, India, and others. An increasing focus on replacement of aging power plants with new efficient control systems along with implementing artificial intelligence in boiler control systems in the power sector to track parameters such as temperature, flame shape, and reduction of carbon footprint are the major drivers of the industrial segment.

The global boiler control market is expected to grow at 6.01% CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific: Leading market for boiler control during the forecast period

Region wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share of the global boiler control market in 2017. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific region would be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising investment power generation and increased adoption of industrial internet of things. Moreover, rising urbanization and proliferation of electrification are expected to drive boiler control market in this region. China, India, and Australia are the leading countries, among others, which are likely to contribute to the growth of the boiler control market in Asia Pacific.

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global boiler control market, tracking four market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the boiler control market by its type, control type, component, end-user, and by region.

By Type

Water-tube

Fire-tube

By Control Type

Modulating

On/off

By component

Hardware

Software

By End-User

Industrial

Commercial

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players

The key players of the global boiler control market are Honeywell (US), Emerson (US), ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Schneider (France), Spirax Sarco (UK), Cleaver-Brooks (US), Yokogawa (Japan), HBX Control systems (Canada), and Burnham Commercial (US).

