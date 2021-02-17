Slitting Rewinding Machine Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Machines are machines for paper, plastic films, aluminum foil and flexible laminates. These Slitting Rewinding Machines are broadly categorized as converting machines and are used by manufacturers of Flexible packaging material in conjunction with Rotogravure/ Flexographic printing and Lamination equipment for the production of laminated reels and pouches.

Scope of the Report:

The slitting rewinding machines are dominated by few European players like Atlas Converting Equipment, Kampf, ASHE Converting Equipment, GOEBEL IMS, Euromac, Pasquato, Universal Converting Equipment, Parkland International, SOMA Engineering, Varga-Flexo, Temac and Grafotronic etc. These players are mainly from Europe and have manufacturing bases located in UK, Germany, Italy, Czech Republic and Hungary. There are also several players from United States, Japan, China, Turkey and Taiwan, like Parkinson Technologies, HCI, Revomac, Toshin, Kingsun Machinery and Kunshan Furi Precision Machinery; these players sell few slitting rewinding machines to Russian market through agent and distributors.

The high-end products are mainly from the Europen players like Atlas Converting Equipment, Kampf, GOEBEL IMS and ASHE Converting Equipment; While the other players are mainly supplying the low-end products.

The global market for Slitting Rewinding Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 490 million US$ in 2024, from 410 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Slitting Rewinding Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Slitting Rewinding Machine Market Key Players:



Atlas Converting Equipment

Kampf

ASHE Converting Equipment

GOEBEL IMS

Euromac

Parkinson Technologies

Pasquato

Universal Converting Equipment

Parkland International

SOMA Engineering

Varga-Flexo

Grafotronic

Class-Engineering

HCI

Revomac

Toshin

Temac

Kingsun Machinery

Kunshan Furi Precision Machinery

Comexi

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Less than 1000mm Web Width

1000-2000 mm Web Width

Above 2000 mm Web Width

Market By Application:



Plastic Film

Paper

Foils

Laminates

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Slitting Rewinding Machine market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Slitting Rewinding Machine market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Slitting Rewinding Machine players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Slitting Rewinding Machines in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Slitting Rewinding Machine sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

