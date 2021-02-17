Rubber Latex Thread Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Rubber latex thread, sometimes called rubber thread, is obtained from the rubber tree, are widely used in daily life product.

They are extremely valuable, because each rubber tree produces only 30 ml of latex juice per day.

Latex has wide range of uses, for example elastic fabric used in everyday life, such as various elastic, tight underwear, swimwear, socks, gloves, mouth, belts, lingerie straps and so on.

Scope of the Report:

First, the rubber latex thread industry concentration is relatively high; the giants are distributed in Malaysia, India, Thailand and China, and high-end products mainly from Malaysia and Thailand. In 2014, Malaysia is the largest producer with 35% percent, and Thailand is second with 28%. Malaysia and Thailand have a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Rubberflex, Heveafil, Thai Rubber Latex Corporation, Thai Filatex Public Company and H.V.Fila. India is an emerging producer, with 10.7% percent. China started to produce rubber latex thread since 2009, and the manufactures focus in Guangdong, Hainan and Anhui province.

Second, almost all the companies which produce this product close to the raw material market. To reduce the raw material price risk, some manufacture are acquiring rubber tree plantation, like Fujian Sanxin, though it is now stop production of this product in 2015.

Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

Fourth, the import and export percent is relatively high, because the key producers are mainly distributed in East and South Asia, but the consumption comes from global.

Fifth, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global market for Rubber Latex Thread is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Rubber Latex Thread in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Rubber Latex Thread Market Key Players:



Rubberflex(MY)

Heveafil(MY)

Thai Rubber Latex Corporation(TH)

Longtex Rubber Industry(TH)

Thai Filatex Public Company(TH)

H.V.Fila(TH)

Rubfila International(IN)

Rondex Thailand(TH)

Fintex(PK)

Abhisar Buildwell(IN)

Filatex-VCT(IN)

GuangDong GuoXing(CN)

Hainan Rubber Group(CN)

Anhui Carsem Latex Silk(CN)

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Ordinary type (20#-51#)

Medium thin type(52#-80#)

Thin type(Exceed 80#)

Market By Application:



Food industry

Textile and clothing field

Industry field

other

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Rubber Latex Thread market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Rubber Latex Thread market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Rubber Latex Thread players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Rubber Latex Threads in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Rubber Latex Thread sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

