Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) is a type of bromine-based product, and mainly used in flame retardant industry.

It can be soluble in nitrobenzene, dimethylformamide and slightly soluble in acetone, toluene, xylene, methanol, 4-dioxane 2, tetrahydrofuran, acetic acid, etc.

Scope of the Report:

First, the TBPA industry concentration is relatively high; there are just several key manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from the American manufacturers.

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in America and China. America has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Albemarle and Great Lakes, both have perfect products. In China, the manufactures focus in Shandong and Jiangsu province.

Second, many companies set their plants close to the raw material bases. Like Albemarle?s factory is close to the Dead Sea, and Albemarle by joint venture with Arab Potash Company, both holding Jordan Bromine Company to produce bromine. In the raw material area, the Chinese production cost of bromine is higher than that of the United States, for example, from one ton brine, the bromine production can reach 3 ? 4 Kg in Albemarle Dead Sea plant, but it only reaches less than 0.5kg in China producer?s factory.

Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is high. Because the global key consumption market is the United States, due to its high demand, like wooden structure houses and villas.

Fifth, this industry is affected easily by the economy and policy, so it?s important to put an eye to economic indexes and policy. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, the need of TBPA will increase in the future.

Sixth, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global market for Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 78 million US$ in 2024, from 58 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) Market Key Players:



Albemarle(US)

Great Lakes(US)

ICL-IP(IL)

Ozeki(JP)

Yancheng Rongxin(CN)

Shandong Runke(CN)

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Industrial Grade

Medical Grade

Market By Application:



Reactive flame retardant

Additive flame retardant

Pharmaceutical industry

Other

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

