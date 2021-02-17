Security Printing Market: Technological Insights and Competitive Metric Space Analysis 2021–2027

Security printing is done to prevent illegal activities such as forgery, counterfeiting, and tempering. Important aspects of the computer systems for protection rely on secure printing, packaging, and seals. Holographic stickers which are teared when removed from the package are one of the methods, which are used by software products to get protection against forgery. Thus, security printing helps in implementation of security measures to assure the user that the product has not been tampered. Thus, they find their applications in personal ID, tickets, brand protection, financials, and others in end uses such as banking & finance, aerospace, railways,and others. Innovations in the electronic systems industry make way for security printing market growth.

Key players of the security printing market analyzed in the research include 3M, Tungkong Co. Ltd., Thai British Security Printing Public Co. Ltd., Madras Security Printers, Giesecke&Devrient, TraceTag International, Sun chemical Corporation, De La Rue Supply Chain Bolton, Luminescence International Ltd, Thomas Greg & Sons De Columbia, Cadena, and Others. They have adopted various strategies including new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, agreements, and others to gain a stronghold and international presence across the world.

Download PDF Sample of 300+ Pages Research Report with Insights @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10164

The global security printing market is segmented into process, application, end user, and region. Based on process, the market is further segmented into screen printing, letterpress printing, digital printing, lithographic printing, intaglio printing, and others. In terms of application, the market is bifurcated into personal id, tickets, brand protection, financials and others. Based on end use, the market is segmented into banking & finance, government, commercial, aerospace, and others. Based on region, the global market is divided across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The major driver for the growth of the security printing market size are increased cases of counterfeiting practices and forgery across the globe. Also, the financial instruments are required to be issued through secure printing due to increase in crime. But, rise in digitalizationmay hinder the market growth. Moreover, growing brand protection due to losses and reputation dilution by copying of the brand name and others, development of new products with high security features are expected to boost the market demand further.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10164?reqfor=covid

New product launches to flourish the market growth

The Bank of England adopted the latest polymer banknote design in the year 2017 due to the ongoing demand for new technologies in the security printing market. It is the second fully issuance note from the Bank of England printed on the polymer substrate. It has improved life cycle performance and new security features which benefit both, the customers as well as the bank. In the year 2017, the Bank of England printed 275 million of the new notes and were released into circulation. They had several advantages like lower environmental impact than traditional paper, improved performance in ATM’s, automated sorting operations, caused fewer mechanical defects and others which helped them flourish the market.

Surge in usage in banking and finance

Manufacturers have been focusing on producing new products for specific applications as there are varying demands based on the utilization. Leading market players have determined how improved security features can be influential in many applications. There has been surge in the usage of security printing in banking and finance as it deals with bank notes, cheques, identity cards, authentication, stock certificates and others which use security printing.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The global security printing market has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The global factories have struggled to manufacture security printers and also developing or improving the current security printers as workers have stayed in their homes, which have threatened the global supply chain and leading to its disruption as well.

This disruption is temporary and security printing market will be less impacted compared to many other markets because even in this covid-19 situation Security printing is used in banking and finance.

So, during the meantime, this would be an opportunity for the companies to research and improve their product.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Security Printing Market

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global security printing industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global security printing market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global security printing market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global security printing market trends analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the security printing market research report:

What are the leading market players active in the security printing market?

What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the security printing market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data pro curement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com