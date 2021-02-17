Lithium Hydride Market Report 2020-2025 By Growth Rate, Industry Size, Key Players profile, Major Segments and Forecast| COVID-19 Outbreak

Lithium hydride is the hydride of metal lithium with the formula LiH. It is a colorless solid, although commercial samples are grey. LiH is produced by treating lithium metal with hydrogen gas. Lithium hydride has a high melting point and thermal stability. This product has a wide application.

Scope of the Report:

Due to the impact of high-price material and threat of substitutes, the lithium hydride industry has developed in a stable pace. Viewed from the supply side, there are a few manufacturers in the lithium hydride industry, while from the demand side, the current demand for lithium hydride is growing.

The global sales of the lithium hydride in 2015 have been over 228.9 Ton; the gross margin was around 12.32% during the last five years. We forecast that the global lithium hydride market will grow at CAGR of 1.55% from 2016 to 2021.

At present, there are a few of manufacturers in the market. Leading four companies in the market occupies about 58% of the market shares. Major manufacturers in the market are Rockwood Lithium, ESPI Metals, Tianjin Daofu and Dalchem etc.

The global market for Lithium Hydride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Lithium Hydride in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Lithium Hydride Market Key Players:



Rockwood Lithium

ESPI Metals

Dalchem

Tianjin Daofu

Ganfeng Lithium

Tianjin Dipper Fine

Hebei Keyu

Anhui Wotu

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



0.95

0.97

0.99

Other

Market By Application:



Raw Material

Hydrogen storage material

Desiccant

Reducing agent

Other

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Lithium Hydride market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Lithium Hydride market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Lithium Hydride players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Lithium Hydrides in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Lithium Hydride sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

