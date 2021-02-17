Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Latest Trends and Future Growth Study by 2029

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market: Summary

The prevalence of chronic diseases is rising substantially. This aspect may serve as a prominent growth generator for the global ambulatory surgical centers market across the forecast period of 2019-2029. The escalating demand for ambulatory surgical centers amidst the novel coronavirus crisis will act as a prominent growth booster for the ambulatory surgical centers market.

The provision of extensive healthcare services at affordable prices is a significant benefit of an ambulatory surgical centre and is influencing the growth of the ambulatory surgical centers market greatly. In addition, the magnifying prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is increasing the need for ambulatory surgical centers.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market: Competitive Landscape

The players in the ambulatory surgical centres market are involved in creating ambulatory surgical centres with the best facilities for the convenience of the patients. The players are also investing largely in research and development activities for increasing the growth of the ambulatory surgical centres market.

Technological developments are inviting immense growth prospects for the ambulatory surgical centres market. Robotic surgical systems are being inculcated in ambulatory surgical centres and are a classic instance of the growing influence of technology.

The players are also in pursuit of developing ambulatory surgical centres that cater to a specific disease or disorder, thus opening the pathways of growth for the ambulatory surgical centres market. Some prominent players in the ambulatory surgical centres market are McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Philips Healthcare, and Epic Systems Corporation.

Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market: COVID-19 Outbreak Presenting Shining Growth Opportunities

The novel coronavirus outbreak has led to high transmission rates and enormous fatalities across the globe. Every country is trying to control the outbreak in the best way possible. Ambulatory surgical centres are proving to be a boon for controlling the outbreak.

Various initiatives are bringing tremendous growth prospects for the ambulatory surgical centres market. For instance, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) launched an initiative known as ‘Hospitals without Walls’ that offer novel opportunities for the ambulatory surgical centres to play a vital role in tackling the COVID-19 crisis.

The U.S. Government also waived off some rules for the smooth functioning of ambulatory surgical centres. Therefore, government support may bring expansive growth opportunities for the ambulatory surgical centres market.

Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market: Recent Developments

The recent developments in the ambulatory surgical centres market seem promising and may invite substantial growth prospects for the ambulatory surgical centres market. Here are some major developments.

Ascension Florida and Gulf Coast and Healthcare Outcomes Performances Company have entered into an agreement to create a healthcare platform for musculoskeletal care which includes the development of ambulatory surgical centres.

A new ambulatory surgical centre will be opened in Topsham to provide affordable healthcare services ranging from endoscopies, urological care, and other specialties.

MedCore Partners and Texas Health Resources announce creation of a new ambulatory surgical centre.

Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market: Geographical Scenario

North America may garner considerable growth and may help the ambulatory surgical centres market to prosper. Supportive reimbursement policies, the growing number of coronavirus patients and impactful government policies will act as robust pillars of growth for the ambulatory surgical centres market. The escalating number of surgical procedures may also bring good growth for the ambulatory surgical centres market.

