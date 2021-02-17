Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) Market Report 2020-2025 By Growth Rate, Industry Size, Key Players profile, Major Segments and Forecast| COVID-19 Outbreak

Electronic air suspension system (EAS) is a kind of air suspension system which is controlled by an electrical system. Electronic air suspension system uses suspension dampers equipped with external inflatable air bags to control the height of the corners of the vehicle. The dampers may be either passive or controlled, and may be either struts or shock absorbers. A motor-driven air compressor provides high-pressure air to inflate the air bags, which act to elevate the height of that particular corner. When the air is let out in a controlled deflation, the vehicle returns to the desired trim height. Sensors are used to measure and compare the actual height of the vehicle to the desired height. The sensors send signals to an Electronic Control Unit (ECU), which automatically controls the activity of the air compressor and the inflation/deflation of the air bags.

The products in this report mainly cover electronic air suspension system in OE market and aftermarket.

Scope of the Report:

Electronic air suspension system (EAS) market kept growing in recent years. As automotive market develop in a rapid period, electronic air suspension system (EAS) market will keep in rapid development.

Viewed from the supply side, there are a few manufacturers in the OE market and aftermarket.

Viewed from the demand side, the current demand for electronic air suspension system (EAS) product is growing.

The global market for Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) Market Key Players:



Continental

Hitachi

Dunlop

ThyssenKrupp

Wabco

ACCUAIR

Air Lift

Continental(China)

Hitachi(China)

Wabco(China)

BWI Group

Komman

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



OEM

Aftermarket

Market By Application:



Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Motorcycle

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

