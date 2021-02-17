Revolving Doors Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

A revolving door typically consists of three or four doors that hang on a central shaft and rotate around a vertical axis within a cylindrical enclosure. Revolving doors are energy efficient as they prevent drafts (via acting as an airlock), thus preventing increases in the heating or cooling required for the building. At the same time, revolving doors allow large numbers of people to pass in and out.

Scope of the Report:

The revolving doors consumption volume was 25624 Units in 2016 and is expected to reach 27022 Units in 2017 and 35614 Units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2022. North America`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (24.11%) in 2016, followed by the China and Europe.

At present, the manufactures of revolving doors are concentrated in North America, Europe, Japan and China. Europe is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 24.71% in 2016. The following areas are North America and China. The global leading players in this market are Boon Edam, Dorma, Assa Abloy, Record, Stanley, etc.

The revolving doors are mainly used by Commercial Buildings, Utility Buildings and Office Buildings. The dominant application of revolving doors is Commercial Buildings.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand and the rapid development of downstream market, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The global market for Revolving Doors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 890 million US$ in 2024, from 750 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Revolving Doors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Revolving Doors Market Key Players:



Boon Edam

Dorma

Assa Abloy

Record

Stanley

Geze

Horton Automatics

ERREKA

Grupsa

Portalp

KBB

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Three Wings Type

Four Wings Type

Other Types

Market By Application:



Commercial Buildings

Utility Buildings

Office Buildings

Other Buildings

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

