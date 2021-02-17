Pinch Valve Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

A pinch valve is a full bore or fully ported type of control valve which uses a pinching effect to obstruct fluid flow. There are a few types of pinch valves based upon application.

Scope of the Report:

Worldwide, Europe is the largest market of Pinch Valve, both in production volume and consumption volume market, while Germany is the largest contributor. It is estimated that Europe accounts for half of the industry total revenue and consumes about 37% of industry total consumption value. In 2015, China produces about 3.8% of the global total production volume. But most of the Pinch Valves produced in China are low-end products, most of which are quite cheap. So, on the production revenue, China only accounts for about 2.4% of the global total revenue. The market in other developing countries or regions, such as Southeast Asia and South America is becoming the most important emerging consumption market of Pinch Valve. And the production technology and production scale of Pinch Valve in these regions are also developing quickly, partly driven by the capacity movement from developed countries.

On the consumption market of Pinch Valve, the global total consumption volume is equal to the global total production volume, as we do not take the inventory issue into consideration and consider production volume as sales volume. As to the market consumption value of Pinch Valve, the global consumption value was estimated about 213 million USD; and the figure is forecasted to reach about 273 million USD by the end of 2021.

For the applications of Pinch Valve, products for mining industry, municipal industry and chemical industry are the main market driven engine for industry production volume.

The global market for Pinch Valve is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 270 million US$ in 2024, from 200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Pinch Valve in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Pinch Valve Market Key Players:



Red Valve

AKO

Festo

WAMGROUP

Flowrox Oy

Weir Minerals

Takasago Electric

Schubert & Salzer

RF Valves

Wuhu endure Hose Valve

General Rubber

MOLLET

Shanghai LV Machine

Warex Valve

ROSS

Ebro Armaturen

Magnetbau Schramme

Clark Solutions

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Manual Pinch Valve

Air-Operated Pinch Valve

Hydraulic Pinch Valve

Electric Pinch Valve

Market By Application:



Mining Industry

Chemical Industry

Municipal Industry

Power Industry

Other Industries

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Pinch Valve market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Pinch Valve market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Pinch Valve players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Pinch Valves in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Pinch Valve sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

