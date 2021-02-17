Industrial Metal Detectors Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Industrial metal detectors indicate the presence of metal in nonconductive materials such as textiles, rubber, oils or liquids, plastics, powders, wood products, ceramics and glasses, and concrete. They are used to determine cleanliness or verify the absence of tramp metal in continuous or bulk products, as well as recycled materials. Applications include the detection of metal chips in pharmaceutical powders or preparations, nails or staples in wood, metal caps in crushed glass, and needles in fabric sheets. Industrial metal detectors are also used to verify the presence and location of metal such as buried electrical lines, piping behind walls, or reinforcing metal rebar in concrete. Airport metal detectors are used to detect guns, knives, bombs, and other weapons. Industrial metal detectors for security applications can also be used to detect metallic items that an individual is trying to smuggle into or out of a secure facility.

Scope of the Report:

For industry structure analysis, the industrial metal detector industry is concentrate. The top five producers account for about 60.86% of the revenue market in 2016. Regionally, North America is the biggest revenue area of industrial metal detector, with sales revenue share of 33.49% in 2016.

The sales of industrial metal detector increases from 20651 Units in 2012 to 24266 Units in 2016, with an average growth rate of more than 4.1%.

Asia-Pacific occupied 32.81% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by North America and Europe, which respectively have around 28.65% and 23.28% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of sales.

The global market for Industrial Metal Detectors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 680 million US$ in 2024, from 590 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Industrial Metal Detectors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Industrial Metal Detectors Market Key Players:



Mettler-Toledo

Eriez

CEIA

Loma

Anritsu

Sesotec

Metal Detection

Nissin Electronics

Mesutronic

Thermo Fisher

Fortress Technology

Nikka Densok

Cassel Messtechnik

VinSyst

Foremost

COSO

Ketan

Shanghai Shenyi

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Metal Detector with Conveyor

Rectangular Aperture Metal Detector

Gravity Fall Metal Detector

Pipeline Liquid, Paste and Slurry Metal Detector

Market By Application:



Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Textiles Industry

Mining and Plastic Industry

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Industrial Metal Detectors market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Industrial Metal Detectors market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Industrial Metal Detectors players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Industrial Metal Detectorss in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Industrial Metal Detectors sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

