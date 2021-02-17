Floating Dock Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

A floating dock, floating pier or floating jetty is a platform or ramp supported by pontoons. It is usually joined to the shore with a gangway. The pier is usually held in place by vertical poles referred to as pilings, which are embedded in the seafloor or by anchored cables.

Frequently used in marinas, this type of pier maintains a fixed vertical relationship to watercraft secured to it, independent of tidal, river or lake elevation.

Scope of the Report:

As the second largest market of floating dock in the world, Europe floating dock market is quite important for relative enterprises. Some of the global leading floating dock manufacturers such as Bellingham Marine, Marinetek and Meeco Sullivan are leaders of floating dock in Europe.

Compared with the market growth rate in North America, the market growth rate of floating dock in Europe is relatively slower. But Europe floating dock also has experienced overall increasing trend over the past five years. In 2012, it is estimated that there was about 2.3 Million Sqft of floating dock was sold in Europe, which brought revenue of about 97 Million US$. And the figure was estimated at 2.6 Million Sqft and 108 Million US$.

There are mainly four types of floating docks in the Europe market, which include concrete floating docks, wooden floating docks, metal floating docks and plastic floating docks. With different advantage and disadvantage, the types share of these floating docks is stable overall. But according to our investigation, concrete and wooden floating docks are forecasted to have growing market share. And wooden floating docks is forecasted to have small reducing market share, mainly because of the cost and environment factor.

The global market for Floating Dock is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Floating Dock in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Floating Dock Market Key Players:



Bellingham Marine

Marinetek

Wahoo Docks

EZ Dock

Walcon Marine

SF Marina Systems

Ingemar

Flotation Systems

Technomarine Manufacturing

Botongna

Metalu Industries International

Jet Dock

Dock Marine Systems

Accudock

Meeco Sullivan

MARTINI ALFREDO SPA

Livart

Pontech

CUBISYSTEM

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Concrete Floating Dock

Wood Floating Dock

Metal Floating Dock

Plastic Floating Dock

Others

Market By Application:



Residential

Commercial

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

