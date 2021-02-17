Slurry Pump Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

A slurry pump is a type of water pump intended for use in situations where solids are accidentally or intentionally suspended in water. Slurry pumps are widely used to transport corrosive/abrasive and high concentration slurry in many industries such as Gold, Silver, Iron ore, Tin, Steel, Coal, Titanium, Copper, Mineral sands, Lead and Zinc. Various other industries include Molybdenum, Electric Utilities, Oil Shale, Water & Sewage Utilities, Building areas, Sand & Gravel, Tobacco and Agriculture (hog, poultry, dairy manure).

Scope of the Report:

On the market, there are basically three types of slurry pump which include horizontal slurry pump, vertical slurry pump and submersible slurry pump. Currently, horizontal slurry pumps is the most common type of slurry pump which accounts for about 65% of the total production of slurry pump in 2015.

China is the largest production region of slurry pump based on production revenue. In 2015, North America accounts for about 25.95% of the industry total revenue. It is forecasted that North America will account for about24.51% of the industry total revenue by the end of 2021, while Europe account for about24.00%.

The global market for Slurry Pump is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 1230 million US$ in 2024, from 1140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Slurry Pump in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Slurry Pump Market Key Players:



Metso

Weir Group

ITT Goulds Pumps

Grundfos

Flowserve

KSB

Tsurumi Pump

EBARA Pumps

Xylem

Shijiazhuang Industrial Pump

Shijiazhuang Kingda Pump

LEO Group

Excellence Pump Industry

Schurco Slurry

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Horizontal Slurry Pumps

Vertical Slurry Pumps

Submersible Slurry Pumps

Market By Application:



Mining and Mineral Industry

Construction

Metallurgy & Chemical Industry

Pulp and Paper

Power Generation

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Slurry Pump market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Slurry Pump market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Slurry Pump players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Slurry Pumps in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Slurry Pump sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

