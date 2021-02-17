Global Dental Equipment Market Research Report 2020

Dental Equipment Market Key Players

Leading players profiled in the dental equipment market report include Carestream Health Inc., Danaher Corporation, Bien-Air Medical Technologies, GC Corporation, 3M, Midmark Corporation, A-dec Inc., KaVo Dental, Henry Schein, Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., Biolase Inc, Dentsply International, Inc., and Sirona Dental Systems.

Dental Equipment Market Analysis

The dental equipment market is anticipated to touch USD 9,280.3 million at a 5.20% CAGR between 2019- 2025, as per the recent report by Market Research Future (MRFR). Dental equipment, simply put, are instruments used by dental experts for treating various dental conditions. They include tools for manipulating, examining, procuring, and removing teeth and also surrounding oral structures. Periodontal disease and dental caries are the primary dental conditions that affect the majority.

Various factors are adding to the dental equipment market growth. According to the new MRFR report, such factors include favorable government initiatives related to dental hygiene, demand for surgical, restorative, and preventive services, rising geriatric population, increase in medical tourism, rising cases of dental disorders, & surging demand for dental procedures. Additional factors adding market growth include burgeoning demand for cosmetic dentistry, and rising cases of dental caries as well as other periodontal diseases.

On the contrary, high treatment costs may limit the dental equipment market growth over the forecast period.

Dental Equipment Market Segmentation

The MRFR report offers an inclusive segmental analysis of the global dental equipment market report based on end user, product, and treatment.

Based on the product, the dental equipment market is segmented into systems, and parts, hygiene maintenance devices, dental lasers, laboratory machines, and dental radiology equipment. The dental radiology equipment is again segmented into extra-oral and intra-oral. The dental lasers are again segmented into carbon dioxide lasers and diode lasers. Systems and parts are again segmented into cast machine, CAD/CAM, and others. Of these, the systems and parts (CAD/CAM) will lead the market over the forecast period.

Based on treatment, the dental equipment market is segmented into prosthodontics, periodontics, endodontics, and orthodontics. Of these, prosthodontics will dominate the market over the forecast period. Rising concerns about appearance and increasing geriatric population are adding to the growth of the segment.

Based on the end user, the dental equipment market is segmented into dental laboratories, hospitals and clinics, & others. Of these, hospitals & clinics will have a major share in the market over the forecast period. An increasing number of hospitals and the maximum number of dental procedures being carried out in hospitals are adding to the growth of the segment.

Dental Equipment Market Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global dental equipment market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among these, the Americas is likely to have the lions share in the market during the forecast period. An increase in dental procedures, a rise in the number of dental clinics and dentists, increasing geriatric population, and technological advancements are adding to the growth of the market in the region.

In Europe, the global dental equipment market is predicted to have the second-largest share over the forecast period. The growing geriatric population, an increase in government spending on healthcare, and favorable reimbursement scenario are factors that are booming the growth of the dental equipment market in the region.

In the APAC region, the dental equipment market is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. Rising cases of oral cancer like cancer of the lip and cancer of the oral cavity, increase in medical tourism, adoption of advanced technologies, less stringent regulations, and burgeoning demand for dental procedures are adding market growth.

In the MEA, the dental equipment market is predicted to have substantial growth over the forecast period for the surging demand for dental procedures.