Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Power Fluid circulating fluidized bed (CFB) boilers are used for steam and power generation. They are characterized by their unmatched fuel flexibility and cover nearly all solid fuels from coal and biomass to alternative fuels and wastes. The clean combustion technology delivers high efficiency and reliability with lowest emissions.

The CFB boiler allows for using a wide range of fuels, from conventional fuels such as coal to biomass as a primary fuel. Co-firing with waste materials, sludge or RDF is a typical application of CFB technology.

Scope of the Report:

Worldwide, Europe is the technology beginning source of CFB; but China is the largest market of CFB as thermal power accounts quite large percentage of total power demand in China. And countries such as India, Australia and Brazil are regarded as emerging market.

Currently, there are few enterprises own designing and manufacturing technology of CFB boiler; the market is quite concentrated. Some enterprises in China had successfully entered into the CFB industry by importing technology from enterprises such as Alstom and Foster Wheeler.

Chinese CFB boiler enterprises are actively open the overseas market, in the next few years, Chinese CFB boiler exports is forecasted to grow year by year.

The global market for Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.2% over the next five years, will reach 970 million US$ in 2024, from 950 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Market Key Players:



GE-Alstom

Foster Wheeler

Babcock & Wilcox

MHI

Rafako

Dongfang Boiler

Harbin Boiler

Shanghai Industrial Boiler

Jinan Boiler

Zhengzhou Boiler

Wuxi Huaguang Boiler

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Subcritical Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler

Supercritical Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler

Ultra-supercritical Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler

Market By Application:



Thermal Power Plant

Waste Disposal

Industrial Boiler

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB)s in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

