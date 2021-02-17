Hand-held Slit Lamp Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

A hand-held slit lamp is a kind of portable ophthalmic instrument. It?s a high-intensity light source often used in optometry and ophthalmology practices. It is often used with a biomicroscope to do an examination of the eyes. These lamps allow light to penetrate the eye and give the clinician or doctor an illuminated view of the anterior and posterior segments of the eye.

Scope of the Report:

Hand-held slit lamp is mainly in the field such as ophthalmology and veterinary hospital. According to our investigation, hand-held slit lamp is not an essential equipment for every ophthalmology hospital, compared with the table top slit lamp. In some situations where the table top slit lamp is not available or not convenient to use, hand-held slit lamps are needed.

According to the investigation of our team and the interview with some insiders, hand-held slit lamp is relatively a new type of medical equipment; the market growth rate was considerable over the past five years. But most of they do not think hand-held slit lamp will take the place of desk-top slit lamp, and the market of hand-held slit lamp will always be much smaller than the market of desk-top slit lamp.

The global market for Hand-held Slit Lamp is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 60 million US$ in 2024, from 55 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Hand-held Slit Lamp in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Hand-held Slit Lamp Market Key Players:



Keeler

HAAG-STREIT

Kowa

Heine

Reichert

Rexxam

66 Vision-Tech

KangHua

KangJie Medical

Hangzhou Kingfish

MediWorks

BOLAN

Opticsbridge

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Monocular Hand-held Slit Lamp

Binocular Hand-held Slit Lamp

Market By Application:



Ophthalmology

Veterinary Hospital

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

