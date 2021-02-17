HFC-227ea Fire-Extinguisher Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

HFC-227ea Fire-Extinguisher uses HFC-227 which is well known for their high fire suppression property. This fire extinguishing agent is non-residue chemical which can be exposed to normal extinguishing concentrations without involving any risk of health. These fire suppression systems can protect Class A, B and C type fires and has zero ozone depletion potential.

Scope of the Report:

In recent years the economic situation of China, India and the international community is not optimistic. In the coming years there are still many uncertainties, certainly extent affected the HFC-227ea Fire-Extinguisher market. But in terms of geography, the global Fire-Extinguisher market has been divided in to seven key regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe and Asia-Pacific. The global Fire-Extinguisher market is expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the dominant market for Fire-Extinguishers followed by Europe and North America. With growth in infrastructure in regions like Asia Pacific, mainly in emerging economies such as China and India, global Fire-Extinguisher market is expected to showcase steady growth over the forecast period. Support of the government and safety initiatives such as increasing fire protection expenditure is expected to fuel the demand for Fire-Extinguishers in Asia-Pacific. The total world market for fire protection business show an upward trend, but the rate varies in different segments and countries.

The global market for HFC-227ea Fire-Extinguisher is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.2% over the next five years, will reach 2600 million US$ in 2024, from 1450 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the HFC-227ea Fire-Extinguisher in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global HFC-227ea Fire-Extinguisher Market Key Players:



Minimax

Kidde-Fenwal

Tyco

Siemens

Fike

Gielle Group

Amerex Corporation

YAMATOPROTEC

H3R Aviation

Nanjing Fire Protection Technology

J&R Group

Hangzhou Xinjiyuan

Guangdong fire safety

Thinktank

Hunan Jinding

Nanjing Kongying Fire Equipment

JIN DUN

Yong Tai

Jun Dao

Tianguang Fire-fighting

Guangzhou yingsui firefighting

JIAN AN

Fire Shield

Ceasefire Industries

Sea Max Fire Engineering Works

New Engineering Corporation

Intime Fire

SNS

Exbuzz

Shah

Allied Fire Services

Supremex Equipments

Electronic Control Devices

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Pipe-network Type HFC-227ea Fire-extinguisher

Non-pipe-network Type HFC-227ea Fire-extinguisher

Market By Application:



Computer Room

Library

Archives

Valuables Library

Power Plant (Transformer Room)

Telecommunications Center

Cleaning Workshop

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global HFC-227ea Fire-Extinguisher market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the HFC-227ea Fire-Extinguisher market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global HFC-227ea Fire-Extinguisher players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze HFC-227ea Fire-Extinguishers in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the HFC-227ea Fire-Extinguisher sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

