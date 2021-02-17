HFC-227ea Fire-Extinguisher Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

HFC-227ea Fire-Extinguisher uses HFC-227 which is well known for their high fire suppression property. This fire extinguishing agent is non-residue chemical which can be exposed to normal extinguishing concentrations without involving any risk of health. These fire suppression systems can protect Class A, B and C type fires and has zero ozone depletion potential.
Scope of the Report:
In recent years the economic situation of China, India and the international community is not optimistic. In the coming years there are still many uncertainties, certainly extent affected the HFC-227ea Fire-Extinguisher market. But in terms of geography, the global Fire-Extinguisher market has been divided in to seven key regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe and Asia-Pacific. The global Fire-Extinguisher market is expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the dominant market for Fire-Extinguishers followed by Europe and North America. With growth in infrastructure in regions like Asia Pacific, mainly in emerging economies such as China and India, global Fire-Extinguisher market is expected to showcase steady growth over the forecast period. Support of the government and safety initiatives such as increasing fire protection expenditure is expected to fuel the demand for Fire-Extinguishers in Asia-Pacific. The total world market for fire protection business show an upward trend, but the rate varies in different segments and countries.
The global market for HFC-227ea Fire-Extinguisher is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.2% over the next five years, will reach 2600 million US$ in 2024, from 1450 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.
This report focuses on the HFC-227ea Fire-Extinguisher in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Global HFC-227ea Fire-Extinguisher Market Key Players:
Minimax
Kidde-Fenwal
Tyco
Siemens
Fike
Gielle Group
Amerex Corporation
YAMATOPROTEC
H3R Aviation
Nanjing Fire Protection Technology
J&R Group
Hangzhou Xinjiyuan
Guangdong fire safety
Thinktank
Hunan Jinding
Nanjing Kongying Fire Equipment
JIN DUN
Yong Tai
Jun Dao
Tianguang Fire-fighting
Guangzhou yingsui firefighting
JIAN AN
Fire Shield
Ceasefire Industries
Sea Max Fire Engineering Works
New Engineering Corporation
Intime Fire
SNS
Exbuzz
Shah
Allied Fire Services
Supremex Equipments
Electronic Control Devices
Market Segmentation:
Market By Type
Pipe-network Type HFC-227ea Fire-extinguisher
Non-pipe-network Type HFC-227ea Fire-extinguisher
Market By Application:
Computer Room
Library
Archives
Valuables Library
Power Plant (Transformer Room)
Telecommunications Center
Cleaning Workshop
Others
The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.
Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:
Historical Period: 2015-2019,
Base Year: 2019,
Forecast Period: 2020-2024.
Reasons to buy this report
– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition
– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth
– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow
– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future
– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition
– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.
Objectives of research report:
– Investigate and analyze the global HFC-227ea Fire-Extinguisher market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.
– Understand the structure of the HFC-227ea Fire-Extinguisher market by identifying different sub-segments.
– Focusing on key global HFC-227ea Fire-Extinguisher players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.
– Analyze HFC-227ea Fire-Extinguishers in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.
– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.
– Predict the size of the HFC-227ea Fire-Extinguisher sub-market for key regions (and each major country).
– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.
– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
