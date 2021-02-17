Solid State Transformers (SST) Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Solid state transformer, also known as power electronic transformer (EPT), is a kind of electric power electronic transformation technology and electromagnetic induction principle based on the combination of high-frequency power conversion technology to achieve power characteristics of electricity into other Electric power characteristics of the static electrical equipment. Compared with the conventional transformer, EPT has many advantages, its outstanding feature is that the original current can be achieved, the side voltage and power of flexible control. EPT applied to the power system will improve the power quality; improve system stability, to achieve a flexible transmission and power market power flow under real-time control.

Scope of the Report:

The market of solid state transformers is expected to be driven by the adoption of solid state transformers and demand for alternative power generation, traction locomotives, and power distribution in addition to the electrical vehicle charging stations.

No wonder that solid state transformer is breakthrough technology, and it has huge imagination potential for the industry. But what should not be forgotten is that solid state transformer will not replace conventional transformer, without enough necessity. Proponents of solid-state transformers are not suggesting a rip-and-replace strategy for existing transformers. The strategy for the introduction of solid-state transformers will center around strategic benefits related to the ‘green circuit’ of the future, rolling out devices on feeders with high PV penetration and EV load.

The global market for Solid State Transformers (SST) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 21.3% over the next five years, will reach 200 million US$ in 2024, from 77 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Solid State Transformers (SST) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Solid State Transformers (SST) Market Key Players:



ABB

Siemens

General electric

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Single-stage

Two-stage

Three-stage

Market By Application:



Alternative Power Generation

Smart Grid

Traction Locomotives

EV Charging

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Solid State Transformers (SST) market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Solid State Transformers (SST) market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Solid State Transformers (SST) players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Solid State Transformers (SST)s in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Solid State Transformers (SST) sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

