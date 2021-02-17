Lutetium Oxide Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Lutetium oxide, a white solid, is a cubic compound of lutetium sometimes used in the preparation of specialty glasses. It is also called lutecia. It is a lanthanide oxide, also known as a rare earth.

Scope of the Report:

At present, the global Lutetium Oxide market is dominated by Chinese enterprises. China is the world’s largest production area of Lutetium Oxide. In 2016, China accounted for 96% of the global production share. China, North America, Europe and Japan are the world’s leading consumer regions. However, the consumption of downstream enterprises is dispersed and unstable. Chinese companies and the government’s bargaining power is weak, the market price is not dominated by manufacturers

In 2016, global Lutetium Oxide production was estimated at 81.5 tonnes. The global Lutetium Oxide revenue market is estimated at 51 million USD. China Minmetals Rare Earth is the world’s largest producer. At present, the company holds 40% of the global production share. In 2011-2016, the global Lutetium Oxide prices have decreased significantly. However, in the past few months, the prices of Lutetium Oxide act certain degree of recovery.

The global market for Lutetium Oxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.5% over the next five years, will reach 110 million US$ in 2024, from 61 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Lutetium Oxide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Download Free Sample Report With Complete TOC, Graphs, Charts and Detailed [email protected] https://www.globalmarketers.biz/report/chemicals-and-materials/global-lutetium-oxide-market-2019-by-manufacturers,-regions,-type-and-application,-forecast-to-2024/131933#request_sample

Global Lutetium Oxide Market Key Players:



Treibacher

China Minmetals Rare Earth

Longyi Heavy Rare-Earth

Ganzhou Rare Earth Mineral Industry

Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group

Chenguang Rare Earth

Jiangyin Jiahua Advanced Material Resouces

Jiangsu Guosheng Rare-earth

Gansu Rare Earth New Material

Yongxing Chemical Industry

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



3N

4N

4.5N

Others

Market By Application:



Glass and Ceramics

Laser Crystals

Catalyst

Alloy and Permanent Magnet Material

Optical Dopant and Phosphors

Others

Get Up to 30% Off On this report, Ask For Discount @ https://www.globalmarketers.biz/discount_inquiry/discount/131933

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Purchase Full Report Including Data, Charts, Graphs, Market [email protected] https://www.globalmarketers.biz/checkout?_token=Cw8DBNjKvmqKOqPPbiDmngDnki7sf6IRLygnCWgn&report_id=131933&license=Single

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Lutetium Oxide market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Lutetium Oxide market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Lutetium Oxide players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Lutetium Oxides in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Lutetium Oxide sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse Detail informarion and Table Of Content @ https://www.globalmarketers.biz/report/chemicals-and-materials/global-lutetium-oxide-market-2019-by-manufacturers,-regions,-type-and-application,-forecast-to-2024/131933#table_of_contents

About Us:

Global Marketers is a research hub to meet the syndicate, custom, and consulting research needs. Our company excels in catering to the research requirements of commercial, industrial, and all other business enterprises.

Our huge database with the up-to-date and latest information will definitely help the businesses in planning and shaping their business strategies. Accurate market analysis backed by comprehensive research methodology will drive the growth of an industry. Our company offers a wide variety of research reports related to chemical, technology, healthcare, automobile, and various other sectors.