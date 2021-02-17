PVC Compound Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

The most versatile thermoplastic material commercially available in a variety of compounded forms to cover a wide range of hardness and flexibility applications is PVC. It has good physical strength and excellent resistance to water and chemicals. The PVC characteristics are when the flame is withdrawn and difficult to ignite and have self-extinguishing.

PVC resin is liable to degradation on heating and is a very tricky material to process, unless properly compounded. This places a great deal of responsibility on the compounding technologist. The use of compounding is to mix the resin and other additives into a homogeneous state of processing. These compounds use for the manufacture of finished products. It is impossible to process PVC resin without the addition of certain compounding ingredients such as heat stabilizers and lubricants.

Scope of the Report:

The global PVC Compound industry has a low concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, and Europe, such as Westlake Chemical, Mexichem, Aurora Plastics, Benvic Europe and INEOS Compounds. At present, Westlake Chemical is the world leader, holding 23.5% production market share in 2016.

PVC Compound downstream is wide and recently PVC Compound has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Wire & Cable, Pipe & Fitting, the PVC Compound market is mainly driven by growing demand for Profiles & Tubes. Profiles & Tubes accounts for nearly 25.8% of total downstream consumption of PVC Compound in global.

PVC Compound can be mainly divided into Non-Plasticised PVC and Plasticised PVC, which Plasticised PVC captures about 65% of PVC Compound market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America are the major leaders in the international market of PVC Compound.

The global market for PVC Compound is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 4370 million US$ in 2024, from 3140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the PVC Compound in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global PVC Compound Market Key Players:



Westlake Chemical

Mexichem

Aurora Plastics

Benvic Europe

INEOS Compounds

Vinyl Compounds

Teknor Apex

Flex Technologies

Roscom

EMPOL/IFFCO

Cary Compound

Sylvin Technologies

Konnark Polymer

Mazda Plastic

Thevinyl

ACTEGA

PolyOne

Hanwha (Korea)

Kingfa (China)

Thai Plastics

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Non-Plasticised PVC

Plasticised PVC

Market By Application:



Pipe & Fitting

Profiles & Tubes

Wire & Cable

Film & Sheet

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global PVC Compound market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the PVC Compound market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global PVC Compound players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze PVC Compounds in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the PVC Compound sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

