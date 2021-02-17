Acrylic Fibers Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Acrylic fiber is a synthetic fiber that closely resembles wool in its character. According to the definition of the ISO (International Standards Organization) and BISFA (International Synthetic Fiber Standardization Office), fibers which contain a minimum of 85% acrylonitrile in their chemical structure are called “Acrylic Fibers”.

Scope of the Report:

Many companies have acrylonitrile plants, which would help them to control production costs. The difference price between acrylonitrile and acrylic fibers is an important factor in determining acrylic fibers profit. During past five years, global acrylic fibers price varied greatly. From 2013, global average price increased from 2831 USD/MT to 2903 USD/MT in 2014. Since 2015, price decreased greatly to 2472 USD/MT. The decrease trend continued in 2016. In 2017, acrylic fibers price started increasing.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. As there are two major production process, such as wet spinning and dry spinning. Dry spinning is an advance technology compared with wet spinning process. Currently, manufacturers in China and India are more likely to used wet spinning process except Indian Acrylics and Qilu Petrochemical (a subsidiary of Sinopec in China). Aksa in Turkey also use wet spinning process.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it?s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders? prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Acrylic Fibers will increase.

The global market for Acrylic Fibers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 4670 million US$ in 2024, from 4100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Acrylic Fibers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Acrylic Fibers Market Key Players:



Aksa Akrilik

Dralon

Aditya Birla Group

Exlan

Mitsubishi Rayon Group

Taekwang

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber

Kaltex Fibers

Toray

DOLAN GmbH

SDF Group

Yousuf Dewan

Indian Acrylics

Pasupati Acrylon

Vardhman

Sinopec

Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber

CNPC

Jiangsu Zhongxin Resources Group

Zhejiang Hangzhou Bay Acrylic Fiber

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Wet Spinning

Dry Spinning

Market By Application:



Garment Industry

Home Textiles

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Acrylic Fibers market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Acrylic Fibers market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Acrylic Fibers players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Acrylic Fiberss in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Acrylic Fibers sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

