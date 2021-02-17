Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Sodium hydrosulfite (also known as sodium dithionite) is a white crystalline powder with a weak sulfurous odor. It is a crystalline salt Na2S2O4 made by reduction (as of sodium bisulfite or sulfur dioxide with zinc) and used as a reducing agent especially in dyeing, printing, and stripping textiles and as a bleaching agent; sodium dithionite ?not used systematically.

Scope of the Report:

First, the sodium hydrosulfite industry concentration is high; there are only more than a dozen manufacturers in the world, and high-end products are mainly from China and Europe. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Europe and China. Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like BASF, has perfect products. As to China, Zhongcheng Chemical has become a global leader. In India, it is Transpek-Silox that leads the technology development. What?s more, in China, the manufacturers focus in Zhejiang, Shandong and Hubei province.

Second, after 2011, global production and capacity substantially unchanged, the price decreases year by year, the product value rises slightly.

Third, all manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. However, due to environmental pressures and demand, companies are facing a lot of cuts, such as Hubei Yihua Group, was ordered to stop production due to pollution, but there are several new expansions of the projects into production in the future.

Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is not high. Because many international manufacturers expand their business through building factories or investments. China and Germany become the most important export country, and North America imports mainly sodium hydrosulfite.

Fifth, company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. In addition the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas.

Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it?s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders? prefer and improve technology, energy conservation. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Sodium Hydrosulfite will increase.

The global market for Sodium Hydrosulfite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.6% over the next five years, will reach 330 million US$ in 2024, from 370 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Sodium Hydrosulfite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Key Players:



BASF

Transpek-Silox

Zhongcheng Chemical

CNSG

Jinhe Group

Jiacheng Chemical

Shuangqiao Chemical

Jingrui Chemical

Runtu

Jiangxi Hengye Chemical

Hongan

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Technical Grade

Food Grade

Market By Application:



Textile

Pulp and Paper Industry

Food

Chemical Industry

Other

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Sodium Hydrosulfite market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Sodium Hydrosulfite market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Sodium Hydrosulfite players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Sodium Hydrosulfites in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Sodium Hydrosulfite sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

