Vinylphosphonic Acid Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Vinylphosphonic acid is an organophosphorus compound with the formula C2H3PO3H2. It is a colorless liquid. Vinylphosphonic acid is a key monomer for the synthesis of vinyl phosphate polymer, co-polymer, etc.

Applications of vinylphosphonic acid include Printing, Coating, Water Treatment & Oil Well, Fuel Cells, Health Care and so on. Among those applications, Coating accounts for the largest market share, which was about 35.78% in 2017.

The vinylphosphonic acid industry is highly concentrated as there are major three manufacturers presently. Euticals is the largest producer with sales volume of 160 MT in 2017.

Global sales of vinylphosphonic acid increased from 133 MT in 2013 to 179 MT in 2017. Europe is the largest production base presently. As for consumption, Europe is also the largest consumer with about 51.33% share in 2017.

The global market for Vinylphosphonic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.9% over the next five years, will reach 20 million US$ in 2024, from 12 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Vinylphosphonic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Euticals

BASF

Solvay Novecare

VPA 90%

VPA 80%

Other

Printing

Coating

Water Treatment & Oil Well

Fuel Cells

Others

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

