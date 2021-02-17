Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) [Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan] Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

This report studies the Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan(TDM) market,

Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) is colorless oil liquid, and diffuses foul smell. It is insoluble in water, soluble in alcohol, ether, acetone, benzene, gasoline and other organic solvents and esters. It is mainly used as molecular weight modifier.

In the world, the consumption areas of tert-dodecyl mercaptan are mainly concentrated in China, North America, Korea and Japan. China is the largest consumer in the world, which occupied about 37% in 2017. The production areas of tert-dodecyl mercaptan are mainly USA, and Europe. Moreover, Chevronphillips is the largest manufacturer in the world, which production has reached 42K MT in 2017. In the future, we believe that demand in Asia Pacific will continue to increase. At the same time, the demand for the United States, Japan and Europe will remain stable.

All of the manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product. At the same time, many manufacturers are improving their technology. There are several institutes in China are studying the production of this product, but due to the relatively high cost, it has restricted its commercialization.

TDM products belong to petrochemical downstream products, so the price is mainly determined by the raw materials, raw material price fluctuation is low in the last three years,But with the 2017-2018 upstream prices continue to rise. Product prices will gradually increase.

The global market for Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) [Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan] is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 340 million US$ in 2024, from 240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

Chevronphillips

Arkema

ISU

Sanshin Chemical

TDM Products Based on Dodecene

TDM Products Based on Propylene

Styrene?Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Nitrile Rubber (NBR)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Surfactant

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) [Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan] market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) [Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan] market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) [Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan] players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) [Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan]s in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) [Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan] sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

