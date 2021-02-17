Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

CBM refers to methane that is found in coal seams. It is formed during the process of coalification, the transformation of plant material into coal. CBM is also known as virgin coal seam methane or coal seam gas. It is widely considered an “unconventional” source of natural gas. In the United States, CBM is a valuable resource that accounts for about 5 percent of total U.S. natural gas production annually.

Scope of the Report:

CBM is natural gas. CBM is primarily methane ? a colourless and odourless gas, found in coal deposits formed over millions of years from fallen trees and other plant matter. CBM also known as onshore ?unconventional? gas has developed into a key fuel source, helping to lower the global carbon emissions.

CBM has various advantages, such as new and less pollution energy with high calorific value, substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions and so on. Many governments encouraged enterprises to produce the product. For example, in China, ?Notice re Period of ?13th Five-Year-Plan?: Subsidies Granted to Development of Coalbed Methane?#),issued by the Chinese Ministry of Finance on 14 February 2016, the subsidy from central government for coalbed methane (?CBM?) production under the ?13th Five-Year Plan? will be increased 50% from RMB0.2 per cubic meter to RMB0.3 per cubic meter so as to boost the development of CBM industry.

The global market for Coal Bed Methane (CBM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 20400 million US$ in 2024, from 14300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Coal Bed Methane (CBM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Market Key Players:



Exxon�Mobil(XTO�Energy)

BP

ConocoPhillips

Australia�Pacific�LNG

Santos

Anglo Coal

Arrow Energy

Ember Resources

Encana

AAG Energy

G3 Exploration

Carbon�Creek�Energy

CONSOL�Energy

Pioneer Natural Resources

GEECL

Gazprom

Shell�(QGC)

Constellation�Energy�Partners

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



CBM Wells

Coal Mines

Market By Application:



Power Generation

Industrial Fuel

Cooking Fuel

Vehicle Fuel

Other

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Coal Bed Methane (CBM) market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Coal Bed Methane (CBM) market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Coal Bed Methane (CBM) players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Coal Bed Methane (CBM)s in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Coal Bed Methane (CBM) sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

