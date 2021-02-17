Molybdenumchloride(V) (CAS 10241-05-1) Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Molybdenum chloride is hygroscopic and very sensitive to moisture, oxygen and oxygen-containing compounds. The appearance of MoC15 varies with the physical state. Solid state, liquid state and gaseous state of MoC15 are black crystal, black amber liquid and black amber vapor, respectively.

Scope of the Report:

Presently, there are only a few companies providing molybdenum chloride. China is the largest producer of molybdenum chloride. In 2017, China produced 46.03 MT, holding 92.37% market share.

Global consumption of molybdenum chloride mainly concentrates in China, North America and Europe. The three regions consumed 62.19% molybdenum chloride globally.

The global market for Molybdenumchloride(V) (CAS 10241-05-1) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 9 million US$ in 2024, from 6 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Molybdenumchloride(V) (CAS 10241-05-1) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Molybdenumchloride(V) (CAS 10241-05-1) Market Key Players:



Huajing Powdery Material Science&Technological

Shandong Dongfang Technology

Luoyang Tongruen

Noah Technologies

Multialent Laboratory

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Purity 99.9%

Purity <99.9%

Market By Application:



Chloride Catalyst

Flame Resistant Resin

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

