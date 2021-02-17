Hydrogen Peroxide Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Hydrogen peroxide, (H2O2), is a clear, colorless, slightly viscous liquid. It is a green oxidant that decomposes in water and oxygen. It is slightly denser than water, but is miscible with water in all proportions, used principally for bleaching cotton and other textiles and wood pulp, in the manufacture of other chemicals, as a rocket propellant, and for cosmetic and medicinal purposes. Solutions containing more than about 8 percent hydrogen peroxide are corrosive to the skin.

Hydrogen peroxide is marketed in the form of aqueous solutions. Major commercial grades are aqueous solutions containing 27.5, 35, 50, 70, or 90 percent hydrogen peroxide and small amounts of stabilizers (often tin salts and phosphates) to suppress decomposition.

But in this report, the volume of hydrogen peroxide is calculated in accordance with 100% hydrogen peroxide yield statistics.

Scope of the Report:

Currently, there are some companies in the world can produce hydrogen peroxide product, mainly concentrate in China. The main market players are Zhongneng Chemical, Luxi Chemical, Liuzhou Chemical Group, Jinhe shiye, Jincheng Anthracite Jinshi Chemical, etc. The sales of hydrogen peroxide increased from 3964.3 K MT in 2013 to 5082.1 K MT in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 6.41%.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. Asia-Pacific and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global market for Hydrogen Peroxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 4760 million US$ in 2024, from 3580 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Hydrogen Peroxide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market Key Players:



Solvay

Evonik

Arkema

Peroxy Chem

Akzo Nobel

Kemira

MGC

OCI Chem

NPL

Zhongneng Chemical

Luxi Chemical

Liuzhou Chemical Group

Jinhe shiye

Jincheng Anthracite Jinshi Chemical

HEC

Shandong Yangmeihengtong Chemical

Kingboard Chemical

Guangdong Zhongcheng Chemical

Jinke Chemical

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Purity 27.5%

Purity 35%

Purity 50%

Others

Market By Application:



Paper Industry

Textile Industry

Electronics Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Hydrogen Peroxide market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Hydrogen Peroxide market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Hydrogen Peroxide players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Hydrogen Peroxides in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Hydrogen Peroxide sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

