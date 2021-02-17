Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

A stretch blow molding machine is used to produce containers made of PET, PP and so son. The preforms are heated and then fed into a blow mould where compressed are is used to inflate and form them into finished containers.

Generally, the stretch blow molding process is usually used for producing PET bottles for juices, water, soda, and several other products.

Scope of the Report:

The stretch blow molding process is usually used for producing PET bottles for juices, water, soda, and several other products. This process of has been around since the 1970?s. There are two main types of stretch blow molding: single-stage stretch blow molding, and two-stage stretch blow molding. Leading companies from European and Japanese regions hold dominant place in the high-end market. Sidel owns the largest revenue market share, which was 25.87% in 2016.

Stretch blow molding machine can be divided into two types, automatic type as well as the semi-automatic type. The difference between the two types lies in the treatment of reheated preforms. The former delivers the preforms to the moulds via machines while the latter one needs workers. Actually, in order to improve the production efficiency, the semi-automatic type?s market share is shrinking. In 2016, the semi-automatic type accounted for 63.58% market share globally.

China is the largest production base of stretch blow molding machine, whose output was 6516 units in 2016. Although China is becoming the key production base of stretch blow molding machine, considering the vast demand of the equipment as well as the lower production cost, the country is still facing the dilemma of poor quality.

The global market for Stretch Blow Molding Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 2250 million US$ in 2024, from 2090 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Stretch Blow Molding Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market Key Players:



SIDEL

Krones

KHS

Sipa

AOKI

Urola

SMF

Nissei ASB Machine

Chumpower

ZQ Machinery

Guangzhou Tech-Long Packaging Machinery

Leshan

CHIA MING MACHINERY

Powerjet

Eceng Machine

Parker

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Automatic Type

Semi-automatic Type

Market By Application:



Food & Beverage Industry

Personal Care Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

