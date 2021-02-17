AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Acrylic-Based Impact Modifiers are used as a plastic additive for rigid plastics particularly for PVC formulation for weather, and heat stability as well as for impact resistance and UV durability. They are free flowing powders designed for effective cost and fast production performance in window profile, door frames siding, fence, outdoor furniture, pipe and injection molding compounds.

Scope of the Report:

AIM (acrylic impact modifier) is a concentrated industry with leading companies takes the major share in global market. The top 4player took 82.3% market share in 2017.

Germany, France and UK are the major consumption country of AIM (acrylic impact modifier) in Europe. meanwhile. Germany and France is major supply region for the product. The three regions contributed about 67% share in Europe region in 2017. while China Japan and Korea are the major consumption countries in Asia.

The global market for AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.0% over the next five years, will reach 1020 million US$ in 2024, from 580 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Key Players:



Arkema

Dow

Kaneka

LG Chem

Sundow

Shandong Hongfu Group

Shandong Donglin New Materials

Shandong Ruifeng Chemical

Shandong Rike Chemical

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Ordinary AIM

Low Temperature Resistance AIM

Market By Application:



Window Profile

Door Frames

Fence

Outdoor Furniture

Pipeline

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier)s in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse Detail informarion and Table Of Content @ https://www.globalmarketers.biz/report/chemicals-and-materials/global-aim-(acrylic-impact-modifier)-market-2019-by-manufacturers,-regions,-type-and-application,-forecast-to-2024/131911#table_of_contents

