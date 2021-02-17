Sodium Bicarbonate Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Sodium Bicarbonate is a chemical compound with the formula NaHCO3. It is a salt composed of sodium ions and bicarbonate ions. Sodium bicarbonate is used in a wide range of applications including food, feed, pharmaceuticals, air pollution control, personal care products, etc.

The technical barriers of sodium bicarbonate are not high, resulting in numerous manufacturing enterprises. In sodium bicarbonate market, there are several relatively larger companies across the globe, such as Solvay, Church & Dwight, Natural Soda, Novacarb, Tata Chemicals, FMC Corporation Inner Mongolia Yuanxing, Yuhua Chemical, Qingdao Soda Ash, Haohua Honghe Chemical, Hailian Sanyii, and Tianjin Bohua YongLi Chemical Industry. And their plants mainly distribute in USA and China.

Growth in consumption of bicarb has slowed from the rapid rate seen during last five years. The reasons for this slower growth include reduced consumption in detergents with the switch to liquid formulations in North America and Western Europe, the near completion of replacement in flue gas treatment uses, and more recently, the slowdown of the Chinese economy.

The global market for Sodium Bicarbonate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.7% over the next five years, will reach 1690 million US$ in 2024, from 1620 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Sodium Bicarbonate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Solvay

Church & Dwight

Natural Soda

Novacarb

Tata Chemicals

FMC Corporation

Natrium Products

Tosoh Corporation

Asahi

Inner Mongolia Yuanxing

Yuhua Chemical

Qingdao Soda Ash

Haohua Honghe Chemical

Hailian Sanyii

Tianjin Bohua YongLi Chemical Industry

Lengshuijiang Xianhe Chemical

Shandong Haihua Group

Hebei Huachen Pharmaceutical

Inner Mongolia Ortork Banner Shuangxin Chemical

Lianyungang Doda Ash

Xuyue

Technical grade

Medical grade

Food grade

Feed Industry

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemicals Industry

Flue Gas Treatment

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Sodium Bicarbonate market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Sodium Bicarbonate market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Sodium Bicarbonate players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Sodium Bicarbonates in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Sodium Bicarbonate sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

